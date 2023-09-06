Nick Bosa Agrees To Huge Contract With 49ers And Now Onto The Regular-Season Opener

Videos by OutKick

Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers took it to the last few days before the start of the 2023 season, but they have a new contract agreement. And it’s one worth waiting for.

Bosa agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $170 million, a source confirmed. The deal includes $122.5 million in guaranteed money, ESPN reported.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the deal. Bosa is now expected to play the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers on the sideline during the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

49ers Expect Nick Bosa For Opener

“He’s trying to get here as fast as possible,” Shanahan said. “We’re obviously real excited about it. I know Nick will come in shape, I know he’ll be good.”

The only thing that will keep Bosa out of the opener?

“He’d have to have a beer belly and be out of shape or something,” Shanahan joked. “And I think everybody knows that’s not in his DNA.”

The snaps the defensive end gets Sunday will depend on what how fast Bosa, who lives in Florida, can get to San Francisco. And it depends what happens in practice the next two days.

Yeah, forget all that. Bosa’s going to get a lot of work because he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and the Niners need him to play to those heights again starting on Sunday.

The deal, meanwhile, breaks all sorts of records and glass ceilings and salary marks. Everything.

San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

49ers Contract Sets Records

Some details:

1. Bosa becomes the NFL’s highest paid defensive player of all time. The deal averages $34 million per season, which blows past the $31.6 million per season average the Rams are paying Aaron Donald.

2. Bosa’s $170 million deal is also the richest of all time. It dwarfs the $141 million contract linebacker Khalil Mack signed with Chicago in 2018.

The contract is so large the club worked on restructures on veteran deals part of Wednesday to make room for it.

“We all know Nick was going to get rewarded like he did,” Shanahan said. “I knew it would be like that eventually, I know the organization did and Nick did. Glad we got it worked out on everyone’s side because we love Nick and I think he loves being here,” Shanahan said.

“He’s definitely earned this and he’s going to earn it going forward, too.”

