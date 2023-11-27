Rachel Bush Trashes Refs During Bills’ OT Loss To Eagles

Videos by OutKick

Add Rachel Bush to the list of fans not happy with NFL officiating this season.

The wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer unloaded on the refs during Buffalo’s 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

“I haven’t said a word about the refs all year but that loss of a TD is on them. This game will 100% be on them if it comes down to that,” Bush wrote in an Instagram Story.

“When are we going to start holding them accountable and calling this out!? Enough give me a break, if you’re watching this game it’s more than clear.”

She also posted a screenshot from an X user who wrote, “Josh Allen’s jersey is completely torn. Not sure how it’s not a horse collar. The ref had a perfect view too lmao. Insane.”

Bush added: “But it’s intentional grounding now!! Gtfoh!!”

Bush was referring to a play in the second quarter when Bills quarterback Josh Allen was flagged for intentional grounding — despite Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick grabbing Allen at the front of his jersey. Even the broadcast team called it a horse-collar tackle.

Josh Allen may need a new jersey sheesh pic.twitter.com/USIY0atiEd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2023

Bush wasn’t the only one who took issue with the refs’ supposed favoritism toward the Eagles throughout the game.

Plenty of fans on social media voiced their concerns as well.

let’s talk about NFL refs, part 362



the Eagles are 4-0 with Shawn Hochuli as the ref since Nick Siranni was hired



(4-0 ATS as well)



so let’s see how it’s playing out so far….



First half penalty distribution:



10 penalties for 75 yds on Bills



1 penalty for 5 yards on Eagles https://t.co/vBSjvqW9M7 pic.twitter.com/rSHFUA6bhz — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 26, 2023

Ref show in Philly. Goodell took the Eagles. #nflrigged https://t.co/HQBqEsmyEE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 26, 2023

I gave Dolphins fans a lot of shit for the complaining about the refs in their game against the Eagles. I take it back. I get it. This has been absurd. 7 penalties to 1 so far including just absolutely phantom holding calls. — Nate Geary (@NateGearySports) November 26, 2023

This is literally two steps and a fumble lmao the refs bailing the eagles out so much pic.twitter.com/pjKOGV8KO8 — John (@iam_johnw) November 27, 2023

The refs when the Eagles commit a penalty… pic.twitter.com/ZatrsfYRQM — Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) November 26, 2023

INSANE: #Eagles CB Darius Slay tackles the #Bills receiver before he could catch the ball and the #NFL refs call nothing



😳

pic.twitter.com/CwQ0xTZAIC — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 26, 2023

When you play in Philadelphia, you’re playing both the Eagles and the refs pic.twitter.com/ziejJddtnz — Ernie (@es3_09) November 26, 2023

WOW: The #NFL refs DO NOT CALL A HOLDING on #Eagles CB Darius Slay who was clearly holding #Bills WR Stef Diggs



🤯🤯🤯

pic.twitter.com/zLCoUP9GXQ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 27, 2023

Fair or not, the Eagles got the win to advanced to 10-1 on the season. The Bills fall to 6-6 and will need a whole lot of help to close the gap between them and the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins.

If it’s the refs’ help the Bills need, though, Josh Allen knows just what to do.

