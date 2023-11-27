Rachel Bush Trashes Refs During Bills’ OT Loss To Eagles

Videos by OutKick
Add Rachel Bush to the list of fans not happy with NFL officiating this season.
The wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer unloaded on the refs during Buffalo’s 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.
“I haven’t said a word about the refs all year but that loss of a TD is on them. This game will 100% be on them if it comes down to that,” Bush wrote in an Instagram Story.
“When are we going to start holding them accountable and calling this out!? Enough give me a break, if you’re watching this game it’s more than clear.”
She also posted a screenshot from an X user who wrote, “Josh Allen’s jersey is completely torn. Not sure how it’s not a horse collar. The ref had a perfect view too lmao. Insane.”
Bush added: “But it’s intentional grounding now!! Gtfoh!!”
Bush was referring to a play in the second quarter when Bills quarterback Josh Allen was flagged for intentional grounding — despite Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick grabbing Allen at the front of his jersey. Even the broadcast team called it a horse-collar tackle.
Bush wasn’t the only one who took issue with the refs’ supposed favoritism toward the Eagles throughout the game.
Plenty of fans on social media voiced their concerns as well.
Fair or not, the Eagles got the win to advanced to 10-1 on the season. The Bills fall to 6-6 and will need a whole lot of help to close the gap between them and the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins.
If it’s the refs’ help the Bills need, though, Josh Allen knows just what to do.
