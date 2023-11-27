Jalen Hurts Is The MVP Favorite, But He’s Not Concerned About That

Videos by OutKick

If you didn’t already have Jalen Hurts as the frontrunner for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, Sunday might have changed your mind.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback threw for three touchdown passes and ran for two others — including the walk-off TD in overtime — to lift his team to a 37-34 win over the Buffalo Bills.

It was certainly an MVP-caliber performance. But Hurts isn’t worried about all that right now.

“That’s not for me to concern or roll with. I just try to go out there and play to the standard and be the best I can be for my team,” Hurts said after the game. “There were times today I felt like I didn’t do that, but when it mattered most I felt like we did a good job of doing what we needed to do.”

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts And The Eagles Battle Back

The Eagles were down 10 points at halftime. But just like in Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, they found a way to win.

“We played team football, communicated well, and that’s all in the outcome of what happened. We really were on the same page when it mattered most and that’s all you can ask for,” Hurts said. “Anything else that I’m named or people want to roll with, I guess that’s for them to do so.”

While Hurts is the clear favorite, other players in the MVP conversation include Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Dallas’ Dak Prescott.

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are MVP front runners. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

But every one of those guys plays on a team that is a Super Bowl contender. Like Hurts, that is — and should be — their focus right now.

Because given a choice between a Lombardi Trophy or an MVP Award, I have a pretty good hunch they’d choose the former.

