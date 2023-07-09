Rachel Bush Dumps Out Hawaii Vacation Content, Kennedy Stidham’s Enjoying Nantucket & Elly De La Cruz Is Fun To Watch

Videos by OutKick

Ruthless Robbie Lawler ended his career with an impressive KO

UFC 290 in Las Vegas might have been headlined by a fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodríguez, but the night belonged to Robbie Lawler.

I might feel differently about that had I purchased the pay-per-view and watched the main card, but I didn’t and all I have to go on is what I saw of the prelims.

The final walk of a legend's career!



Robbie Lawler on his way to the Octagon one last time #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/fHiYWX9VHg — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

What I saw was a mixed martial arts legend step into the octagon one last time and leave the sport with an impressive knockout win.

The 41-year-old picked up his 30th professional win as his 22-year career came to an end. Lawler’s final fight took just 38 seconds. He knocked out 33-year-old Niko Price, who really needed to get back in the win column, with a flurry of unanswered big shots.

The KO was so impressive it didn’t require any follow up shots after Price fell to the canvas.

Lawler was focused and wasn’t going to let anything stop him from walking out of the octagon on Saturday night with his hand raised. He did more than that.

Lawler found his range early and turned the lights out for his opponent. I don’t know how, even at 41, you walk away after a performance like that.

One last time on the mic for 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler 🥲 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/XwjpPFlBdF — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz can do it all

There was a combined no-hitter on Saturday. In my book they’re not a thing, but feel free to recognize them all you want. But I do draw the line at recognizing them.

A game of Major League Baseball was played and one of the teams failed to record a hit. If you go beyond recognizing a combined no-hitter as anything, but far less impressive than one guy throwing a no-hitter, let’s say by celebrating a combined no-hitter, you’re a loser.

Relievers enter games all the time and don’t give up hits. The fact that the starter was pulled with a no-hitter and couple of reliever finished off the game without giving up a hit is almost meaningless.

It’s certainly nothing to celebrate.

The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/pmYNvUME5N — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023

This sequence from Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz is much more impressive. He drove home the go-ahead run with two outs on an 0-2 pitch in the top of the 7th inning.

After giving Cincinnati a 6-5 lead he stole second base, then third base, before stealing home and increasing the lead to 7-5. The Reds won the game 8-5.

Full sequence of Elly De La Cruz hitting a single then stealing second, third AND home. pic.twitter.com/WM5Mw9nUtD — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) July 8, 2023

This is a reason to celebrate, especially if you’re a Reds fan. This dude is fun to watch. He hits for average, hits bombs, and swipes bags like they’re going out of style.

Keep your combined no-hitters. I don’t want any part of them. I want more of the electric factory that is Elly De La Cruz.

Now a bit of sad news from the Bigfoot community. Prominent Bigfoot hunter Claudia Ackley was found dead in her Tennessee home on July 3. The 51-year-old died of an apparent heart attack.

Ackley claims to have filmed an encounter with a Bigfoot in California back in 2017. She shared the footage with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who told her that she had seen a bear.

In 2018, she sued the agency in an attempt to have them recognize Sasquatch as an actual species. Unfortunately, the case was dismissed.

RIP to this prominent Bigfoot hunter. She will be missed, but her work will live on.

You can tell Lenny Wilkens is thinking “I can’t believe we drafted this second grade haircut having motherfucker.” pic.twitter.com/rSqE6nvgKq — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 9, 2023

Bring out the wheelchair for JD Davison pic.twitter.com/dig6ja2cyD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 8, 2023

Ever seen a strike three thrown from 100ft away at second base?



Well now you can say you have thanks to @Kyle_Luigs5 😎 pic.twitter.com/8bDJbDnjKX — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) July 9, 2023

I’d probably watch this movie pic.twitter.com/9NDNyHjVue — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) July 9, 2023

Kawhi and Rick Ross partying it up 🍾



(via richforever/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZPSUXGyhgn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2023