Detroit Tigers Throw Combined No-Hitter Against Toronto Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers completed an impressive, combined no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.
This comes just a few weeks after Domingo German of the New York Yankees threw a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics.
Considering the significantly tougher opponent, the Tigers’ accomplishment is a substantial accomplishment.
Matt Manning started the game for Detroit, finishing off 6 2/3 innings. Manning allowed just three base runners, all on walks, striking out five.
Jason Foley contributed 1 1/3 innings with one strikeout, before Alex Lange finished the 9th inning for his 13th save.
Saturday’s no-hitter marked the ninth in the lengthy history of the Detroit Tigers organization.
The Tigers 2-0 win came just a few hours after Alek Manoah made a surprisingly impressive return to the majors.
Detroit Tigers Show Future Potential
The Tigers are struggling yet again in 2023, at just 39-49 through the first half of the season.
But today’s performance from Matt Manning shows that unlike previous years, there’s reason for optimism in Detroit.
Manning, Spencer Torkelson and a number of other young players have made substantial contributions this year.
While there’s clearly still a ways to go before the Tigers can realistically compete for division titles again, the development of younger players is an encouraging sign.
And if nothing else, Saturday’s no-hitter provides a reminder that you never know what you’re going to see when you head to the ballpark.