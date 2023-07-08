Detroit Tigers Throw Combined No-Hitter Against Toronto Blue Jays

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Tigers completed an impressive, combined no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

This comes just a few weeks after Domingo German of the New York Yankees threw a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics.

Considering the significantly tougher opponent, the Tigers’ accomplishment is a substantial accomplishment.

Matt Manning started the game for Detroit, finishing off 6 2/3 innings. Manning allowed just three base runners, all on walks, striking out five.

Jason Foley contributed 1 1/3 innings with one strikeout, before Alex Lange finished the 9th inning for his 13th save.

Saturday’s no-hitter marked the ninth in the lengthy history of the Detroit Tigers organization.

The ninth no-hitter in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/pmYNvUME5N — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2023

The Tigers 2-0 win came just a few hours after Alek Manoah made a surprisingly impressive return to the majors.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 08: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates scoring a first inning run with Matt Vierling #8 in the first inning while playing the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park on July 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers Show Future Potential

The Tigers are struggling yet again in 2023, at just 39-49 through the first half of the season.

But today’s performance from Matt Manning shows that unlike previous years, there’s reason for optimism in Detroit.

Manning, Spencer Torkelson and a number of other young players have made substantial contributions this year.

While there’s clearly still a ways to go before the Tigers can realistically compete for division titles again, the development of younger players is an encouraging sign.

And if nothing else, Saturday’s no-hitter provides a reminder that you never know what you’re going to see when you head to the ballpark.