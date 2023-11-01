Rachel Bush Celebrates Her Birthday In Lingerie

Videos by OutKick

Rachel Bush ended several weeks of silence on Instagram with back-to-back days of top notch content. Proving once again that she can turn it off and on whenever she wants.

No matter if she’s cranking out content every other day or going dark for weeks at a time, her 4.1 million followers are going to interact with said content. Those pesky algorithms be damned.

Rachel got things started on Tuesday when she fired off a couple of Halloween costumes to mark the holiday. It turns out the costumes, a busty cop complete with handcuffs and a Baywatch swimsuit look, were just setting the stage for things to come the following day.

What was to come was Rachel’s 26th birthday on Wednesday. Birthdays aren’t an occasion that is marked with a mirror selfie or two either. She goes all in on her big day and this year was no different.

In what could be turning into an annual tradition for the Bills WAG, Rachel celebrated her birthday – as she did last year– in lingerie. The content appears to be part of a photo shoot for her birthday that included a wardrobe change.

The caption from her birthday content fittingly reads, “Just enjoying my 20s.”

Rachel Bush Put Together Quite The Content One-Two Combo

You can’t go wrong celebrating your birthday in lingerie. Especially when you’re a content creator that is coming off of a strong summer and is gearing up for the holiday season.

This is the perfect way to get the ball rolling on any brand deals that might be out there and to flex those influencer muscles. Rachel’s blue checkmark friends were there to help as well.

They got in on the action with plenty of birthday wishes in the comment section. A comment section which has quickly racked up a ton of comments.

Amateurs are going to lean on the Halloween content and hope they can ride it into the weekend. Veterans like Rachel know that you have to have a strong follow-up to the holiday.

There aren’t many follow-ups as strong as the lingerie birthday celebration.