Quinnipiac Coach Rand Pecknold Asks ESPN Reporter For A Hug After Winning National Championship

Videos by OutKick

For the second time in the past week, a Connecticut university won a national championship. The Quinnipiac Bobcats from Hamden, Connecticut won college hockey’s title at the Frozen Four on Saturday with a 3-2 overtime victory over Minnesota. But Perhaps the most wholesome moment of the celebration, though, was the reaction of Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold. He could barely contain himself for the postgame interview.

“I’m just trying not to cry,” Pecknold said. “I don’t think I can do this.

“I’m just proud. Just awesome. Awesome. Sorry, I can’t … I can’t … I need a hug. Give me a hug.”

A moment 29 years in the making 🏆#BobcatNation x #MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/VchKQ58qAD — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) April 9, 2023

Rand Pecknold finally leads Quinnipiac to a National Championship in third trip to Frozen Four

“A moment 29 years in the making” is a reference to Pecknold’s Quinnipiac career.

He played hockey a Connecticut College, graduating in 1990. He remained at his alma mater for three seasons as an assistant coach before taking the head coaching job at Division II Quinnipiac college in 1994.

Rand Pecknold was just 27 years old and wasn’t even a full-time employee of the school. He taught high school in Connecticut as his main job.

But the school transitioned to Division I in 1999 and Pecknold was able to quit his other job and focus fully on the Bobcats hockey program.

He led the team to conference championships in their first three seasons at the D-I level. He took the team to the Frozen Four in 2013 and 2016, losing in the championship both times.

But they finally broke through on Saturday. It’s easy to see why Pecknold got so emotional after such a long journey.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats give head coach Rand Pecknold a cooler bath after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 in overtime to win the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Frozen Four. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Also, big shoutout to my wife, Jill Zaksheske, a Quinnipiac alum. Like Pecknold, she also helped guide Quinnipiac from Division II to Division I. Some might say she had just as much to do with this victory as he did.

Does that make this post a little self-serving? Sure.

But it’s my article, I can do what I want.