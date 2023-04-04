Chaos Breaks Out In Storrs After UConn’s Championship Win Over SDSU

Videos by OutKick

It’s celebration time in Storrs.

The UConn Huskies (4) are bringing a national championship home, nearly a decade since winning their last March Madness title (2014).

Not since Shabazz Napier was the team’s most outstanding player have the Huskies tasted the ultimate victory. UConn Coach Dan Hurley’s first championship since taking over in 2018.

Jordan Hawkins #24 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

ALL IS GOOD IN STORRS. pic.twitter.com/q7UDKGLbvi — UConn Students (@UConnStudents) April 2, 2023

"They buried us before the season and then they buried us in the mid-point"



Dan Hurley after winning the National Title 😤 pic.twitter.com/b8PDoBo9FK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2023

With the title drought came a ramped-up response by UConn fans after Monday night’s commanding win, 76-59, against SDSU (5).

UConn Students Destroy Campus After March Madness Win

It didn’t take long after the win for the UConn campus to go up in flames as fans poured out of Gampel Pavilion, and the damage was great.

From tipping vans to demolishing windows in Storrs, Huskies faithful got electric over their championship (the fifth in men’s basketball history) and tore the campus apart.

Chaotic, self-destructive celebrating remains a mystery in sports, but it sure makes for entertaining footage of unleashed fandom. And overall, the footage was more entertaining than Monday night’s one-sided dual.

Huskies students and fans were seen ripping lampposts out of the ground and scaling campus buildings, traveling in waves.

According to the WTNH report, several people were seen taken into custody. The report added, “On Hillside Road, at least half a dozen street lights were torn to the ground. A fire had also been started in the middle of the street.”

Earlier in the evening, UConn’s administration released a campuswide message advising students to celebrate peacefully.

To the victor belongs the spoils.

Check Out The Rampage:

RUN HUSKIES RUN! 👏



UConn students are going wild on campus after that Natty Win! 🏆



(via @M_GabrielaMo) pic.twitter.com/NAtVeGgKnZ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 4, 2023

VEISHEA VIBES IN STORRS pic.twitter.com/hkqBvEqzD5 — Barstool ISU (@BarstoolISU) April 4, 2023

Live look from Storrs, CT. pic.twitter.com/QzpCzEH3zS — Student Union Sports (@StudentUSports) April 4, 2023

UConn campus right now pic.twitter.com/sPIGckjVwi — ANTON (@AntonAllTime) April 4, 2023

