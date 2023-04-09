Quinnipiac Beats Minnesota, Win NCAA Hockey Title 10 Seconds Into OT

Videos by OutKick

The NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament ended on an exciting note between the Quinnipiac Bobcats and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

However, it ended so quickly, some fans probably hadn’t even made it back to their seats.

The Golden Gophers were up 2-1 late in the third period when the Bobcats made the gutsy call to pull the goalie with more than three minutes left in regulation.

The Frozen Four title game has been wild, Quinnipiac ties it late in 3rd period



Headed to overtime ✅pic.twitter.com/jKUdPHoWGa — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 9, 2023

It’s nice to see that kind of bold call pay off. Minnesota fans might disagree with that though.

The goal gave fans their money’s worth. It was the first time the Men’s National Championship game has gone to overtime since 2011 when Minnesota Duluth defeated the Michigan Wolverines.

Perhaps that was a good omen because the Wolverines were the team the Bobcats defeated to reach the Championship.

So, fans settled back in their seats ready for a lengthy, tense overtime as these two teams duked it out for a National Title.

Welp. Quinnipiac had other ideas.

UConn men's basketball: National champion



Quinnipiac men's hockey: National champion



Connecticut: College sports capital of the world

😎😎pic.twitter.com/1GuJVb2RVD — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 9, 2023

Wow. Just wow (also, someone get that referee an ice pack).

That pass from the D-Man through the neutral zone to the dude streaking into the zone was nice. But then the cross-ice feed for the GWG? There was just nothing Minnesota’s goalie could do to keep Quinnipiac’s Jacob Quillan from finding twine.

What a finish to an unbelievable game. This marks the first time Quinnipiac has won a national title. That’s not just a hockey tile either. It was the first time they’ve won any national title. As far as hockey is concerned, that’s kind of nuts. They’ve been a top program for a while.

Just an incredible way to wrap up the college hockey season, but apologies to OutKick fan favorite and big Golden Gopher fan Allie Rae.

That’s a tough way for your team to go down.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle