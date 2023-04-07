OnlyFans Star Allie Rae Was Front And Center For Minnesota’s Frozen Four Win

Videos by OutKick

OutKick fan favorite Allie Rae had herself a night watching Minnesota hammer Boston University in the Frozen Four.

Rae is a huge hockey and Minnesota fan and found herself right behind the Gophers bench soaking up all the action during the 6-2 blowout win.

My neck was hurting lol I had to watch the screen cause players blocked my view – thank u @GopherPuckLive for the pic pic.twitter.com/oXMIvcCi7S — The Allie Rae ™ (@MrsAllieRae) April 7, 2023

Rae got one hell of a show because the game was pretty much over before it even began. The Gophers dismantled Boston and will now face Quinnipiac Saturday in the national title game.

What kind of role did having the nurse turned OnlyFans star have in motivating the Gophers? Impossible to say, but she definitely seemed to be enjoying herself from her prime seats behind the bench.

She chronicled the party on her Instagram story as the Gophers beat the brakes off Boston University.

OnlyFans star Allie Rae was sitting behind Minnesota’s bench during the Frozen Four. (Credit: Instagram)

Allie Rae is a hit online.

Rae, who served in the Navy, first made headlines when it was revealed she earned millions after pivoting from being a nurse to being an OnlyFans star.

However, she didn’t stop there. Rae then got into the beer game and started a podcast titled “Tap That with Allie Rae” dedicated to cold brews.

Now, she’s out here creating headlines for supporting the Gophers making a national title run. I think anything the college hockey world can get attention for, it will take. Whatever Rae does seems to come with attention.

Plus, she’s a HUGE OutKick supporter and fan.

Allie Rae had herself a night cheering for Minnesota during the Frozen Four. (Credit: Allie Rae/Twitter)

Now, Rae needs to get locked in and ready for the national title game. Winning in the semifinals is nice, but as Herb Brooks would note, it’s not over until it’s over. The 1980 Olympic team still had to beat Finland after beating the Soviets. Now, the Gophers have to close out the year against Quinnipiac.

Will Allie Rae, once again, be in attendance? Fans will find out Saturday night.