Jets Star Deletes Tweet Appearing To Crush Zach Wilson And The Offense

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has some explaining to do after a recent tweet.

The Jets struggled all season on offense, and quarterback Zach Wilson became a focal point of chaos as he was benched. It was a frustrating year for the franchise, and Williams let a little of that frustration hit social media Sunday afternoon.

Jets star Quinnen Williams appears to crush the team’s offense. He later deleted the tweet. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

As the Eagles were rolling the San Francisco, Williams tweeted that Nick Bosa now understood what he’s going through playing on a team with no offense.

“Now Bosa see what I been going threw [sic], No offense,” the former Alabama standout tweeted as the Eagles were handing it to the 49ers, according to the New York Post.

He eventually came to his senses and hit the delete button.

Quinnen Williams deleted this tweet 👀 pic.twitter.com/yITOajeomN — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 29, 2023

Quinnen Williams got a little too real on Twitter.

On one hand, Williams isn’t wrong. The Jets were an absolute mess on offense for large chunks of the season.

The team went 0-6 to close out the game, scored above ten points just three times during that run and never scored more than 22. It was a horrific run.

On the season, the Jets averaged just 17.4 points a game, and threw 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. You’re simply not going to win many games producing so little on the offensive side of the ball. So, Quinnen Williams is definitely not wrong when he implies Zach Wilson and the rest of the offense had serious problems.

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams deletes tweet about the team’s offense. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

On the other hand, stuff like this is what really fractures the locker room. Tweeting out your displeasure with an entire side of the ball is a great way to upset your teammates.

The Jets already have plenty of distractions thanks to the chaos in the QB room with Zach Wilson racing towards being a bust.

The last thing the team needs is Quinnen Williams throwing gasoline on the fire.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams sent a tweet crushing the team’s offense. He later deleted it. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Believe it or not, you don’t need to fire off every thought you have on social media. Next time, leave this one in drafts, Quinnen. Trust me, it will go over much better than how I’m sure this tweet was received by his Jets teammates.