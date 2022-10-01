Texas Fans Hoping To See Quinn Ewers Play Saturday Will Be Disappointed

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers isn’t expected to play Saturday against West Virginia.

Ewers has been battling a shoulder injury he suffered against Alabama in week two, and fans of the Longhorns have been waiting on pins and needles to find out when he’ll be back on the field.

Well, it won’t be Saturday.

Texas is hoping QB Quinn Ewers returns against Oklahoma. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Longhorns are still expected to keep Ewers on the sidelines against the Mountaineers, according to ESPN.

Texas is hoping Ewers will be ready to roll next week for the bitter rivalry game Oklahoma.

Quinn Ewers won’t play against West Virginia. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Prior to getting hurt in week two, Ewers was slicing and dicing up Alabama’s secondary. He looked absolutely unstoppable, and the Longhorns still almost managed to win.

Backup Hudson Card led the team right to the edge before losing 20-19. It makes you wonder what would have happened if Ewers never got hurt against Nick Saban’s squad.

When will Quinn Ewers play again? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Now, fans must wait to see when Ewers will return. Given it won’t be this week against WVU, all the hope is on next week against Oklahoma. As a college football fan, let’s hope it happens.