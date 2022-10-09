Quinn Ewers Has Epic Reaction To Destroying Oklahoma

Quinn Ewers was feeling himself after dismantling Oklahoma 49-0 Saturday.

The Longhorns and Ewers absolutely obliterated the Sooners in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl, and the young quarterback had himself a hell of a day.

By the time the clock hit zero, Ewers had passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns. The young man put on a show in front of America, and he couldn’t help but crack a smile afterwards.

Quinn Ewers threw four touchdowns during a win over Oklahoma. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ewers put on a gold cowboy hat and hopped into the student section to celebrate with the Texas faithful.

Quinn Ewers gives Texas something the Longhorns haven’t had in a long time: hope and optimism.

For the first time in a very long time, it truly feels like the Texas Longhorns have a legit football team in Austin.

Prior to getting hurt against Alabama, Ewers was slicing and dicing up the Crimson Tide. Despite playing the majority of the game with backup Hudson Card, Texas only lost 20-19 to Nick Saban’s team.

Quinn Ewers and Texas destroyed Oklahoma 49-0. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, Ewers is healthy and he rocked Oklahoma in a fashion that was so violent it felt like the game should have had a parental advisory warning.

Capping it off by jumping into the stands with the fans was just the cherry on top. Quinn Ewers grew up in Texas and was clearly meant to be a QB for the Longhorns. It’s like he’s directly out of central casting.

Absolutely ridiculous ball placement by the Freshman Phenom Quinn Ewers to Jatavion Sanders. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/RjAm1slzTA — 40AcresLandLord (@40AcresLandLord) October 8, 2022

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see where Texas goes from here. Ewers and his teammates are riding high, and it’s likely they keep the momentum rolling down the stretch.