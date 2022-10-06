Steve Sarkisian Gives Texas Fans Great News About Quinn Ewers

It looks like Texas QB Quinn Ewers will be back on the field Saturday against Oklahoma.

The highly-touted QB hasn’t taken a snap since suffering a shoulder injury during the week two matchup against Alabama, and fans have been waiting on pins and needles for his return.

Well, expect it to happen against the Sooners.

Quinn Ewers will reportedly play against Oklahoma. The Texas QB has been dealing with a shoulder injury. He got hurt week two against Alabama. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Head coach Steve Sarkisian told the media Thursday that Ewers and Hudson Card are both the healthiest they’ve looked in months.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card had a really good week of preparation. In addition, Sarkisian said they are healthier than they've been in about a month. Said he feels confident with both guys going into Saturday. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 6, 2022

Pete Thamel reported that his sources indicated Ewers will, indeed, play and start at QB for the Longhorns.

Quinn Ewers has “been practicing without limitations” going into the Oklahoma game.

Sources: Star quarterback Quinn Ewers will return for Texas on Saturday and is expected to start in the Red River game against Oklahoma. He’s been practicing without limitations this week. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 6, 2022

This is the news Texas football fans have been waiting weeks to hear. It looked like there was a slight chance Ewers might play against West Virginia, but going into the game against the Mountaineers, a decision was made to keep him on the sidelines.

Now, Ewers will be back under center Saturday for the Red River Showdown.

Quinn Ewers expected to play against Oklahoma. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

So far this season, Quinn Ewers has two passing touchdowns, one interception and 359 passing yards in very limited time one the field. Now, he’ll be back out there slinging it Saturday at noon EST against Oklahoma. Something tells me Longhorns fans will be ready to roll.