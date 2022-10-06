Steve Sarkisian Gives Texas Fans Great News About Quinn Ewers

It looks like Texas QB Quinn Ewers will be back on the field Saturday against Oklahoma.
The highly-touted QB hasn’t taken a snap since suffering a shoulder injury during the week two matchup against Alabama, and fans have been waiting on pins and needles for his return.
Well, expect it to happen against the Sooners.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian told the media Thursday that Ewers and Hudson Card are both the healthiest they’ve looked in months.
Pete Thamel reported that his sources indicated Ewers will, indeed, play and start at QB for the Longhorns.
Quinn Ewers has “been practicing without limitations” going into the Oklahoma game.
This is the news Texas football fans have been waiting weeks to hear. It looked like there was a slight chance Ewers might play against West Virginia, but going into the game against the Mountaineers, a decision was made to keep him on the sidelines.
Now, Ewers will be back under center Saturday for the Red River Showdown.
So far this season, Quinn Ewers has two passing touchdowns, one interception and 359 passing yards in very limited time one the field. Now, he’ll be back out there slinging it Saturday at noon EST against Oklahoma. Something tells me Longhorns fans will be ready to roll.