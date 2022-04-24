Quebec, Habs Pay Tribute To Departed Legend Guy Lafleur

Late Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur will be honored in a national funeral proceeding led by the team and government of Quebec, announced Sunday.

Premier of Quebec François Legault announced on Sunday that the funeral will be slated for Tuesday, May 3 and proceed as a community event, at the suggestion of Lafleur’s family.

“This national funeral in tribute to the memory of Mr. Guy Lafleur bears witness to all the admiration and love that Quebecers have for him. He marked our history and our national culture forever. We will pay him a well-deserved tribute for the great man he was.” Legault announced.

The longtime Habs player passed away at the age of 70 on Frida after succumbing to a battle with lung cancer.

A five-time Stanley Cup champion, all with Montreal, Lafleur built a hockey dynasty that was an inspiration for generations of Quebecois — first started by Sam Pollock’s miraculous trade for the first overall pick in ’71.

As relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, Lafleur spearheaded a four-year championship run in the late ’70s and posted six straight years with at least 50 goals.

On Sunday, facing off against the Boston Bruins, Habs players wore a ceremonial patch honoring the departed Lafleur.

The tribute piece will feature a signature No. 10 added on their jerseys.

An incredible tribute to Guy Lafleur from the Montreal Canadiens ❤️pic.twitter.com/5oc7D1X5Ga — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) April 24, 2022

