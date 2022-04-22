in NHL

Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend, Dead At 70

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, a Quebec native and one of the most storied players in Montreal Canadiens history, has passed away at age 70.

The cause of death has not been made public, but he recently had some health issues, including heart surgery and a bout with lung cancer.

Lafleur will no doubt be remembered as a champion. He won the Stanley Cup five times, all as a member of the Canadiens. The Canadiens dominated professional hockey in the mid-70s and won four straight Cup from 1976-79.

During the first three years of that stretch, The Flower, as his name translates in English, twice secured the Hart Trophy, given to the league’s most valuable player, and the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the NHL playoff MVP, once in 1977. He also won the Art Ross Trophy, given to the player with the most points at the end of the regular season, three times.

At age 33 and after 14 seasons with the Canadiens, Lafleur surprised many by walking away from the game while still in his prime. However, four years and an induction into the Hall of Fame later, Lafleur ended his retirement and returned to the NHL. He played one season with the Rangers and two more with Quebec.

Following his second and final retirement, Montreal retired his number (10) and placed a statue of his likeness outside Montreal’s Bell Centre Arena alongside other notable Canadiens.

Tributes from around the NHL have poured in since news of Lafleur’s passing surfaced.

RIP, Flower. OutKick offers condolences to the Lafleur family.

 

