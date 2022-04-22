Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend, Dead At 70

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, a Quebec native and one of the most storied players in Montreal Canadiens history, has passed away at age 70.

The cause of death has not been made public, but he recently had some health issues, including heart surgery and a bout with lung cancer.

Lafleur will no doubt be remembered as a champion. He won the Stanley Cup five times, all as a member of the Canadiens. The Canadiens dominated professional hockey in the mid-70s and won four straight Cup from 1976-79.

During the first three years of that stretch, The Flower, as his name translates in English, twice secured the Hart Trophy, given to the league’s most valuable player, and the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the NHL playoff MVP, once in 1977. He also won the Art Ross Trophy, given to the player with the most points at the end of the regular season, three times.

The Hockey Hall of Fame is saddened to learn of the passing of Honoured Member Guy Lafleur. We offer our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/7jksIrfAWY — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) April 22, 2022

At age 33 and after 14 seasons with the Canadiens, Lafleur surprised many by walking away from the game while still in his prime. However, four years and an induction into the Hall of Fame later, Lafleur ended his retirement and returned to the NHL. He played one season with the Rangers and two more with Quebec.

Following his second and final retirement, Montreal retired his number (10) and placed a statue of his likeness outside Montreal’s Bell Centre Arena alongside other notable Canadiens.

Tributes from around the NHL have poured in since news of Lafleur’s passing surfaced.

The hockey world, and especially the Quebec hockey world, loses another legend with the passing of Guy Lafleur. Condolences to his family and all of his fans. A truly great player who made an everlasting impact though all his 70 years. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) April 22, 2022

Legends never die. Rest In Peace, Guy Lafleur. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 22, 2022

I wish I got to see Guy Lafleur play hockey. The videos of him going end to end with his hair flowing, skating faster and shooting harder than anyone else are amazing to watch. A true game breaker and a winner. Rest In Peace — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) April 22, 2022

Guy Lafleur. What an amazing player and a legend. The hardest thing to do is be "the next" and in his case, being the next Jean Beliveau was impossible. Lafleur overcame the early pressure and became the best player in the game on his own terms. A great talent, RIP. — Lowetide (@Lowetide) April 22, 2022

RIP, Flower. OutKick offers condolences to the Lafleur family.

