Packers linebacker Quay Walker got an incredibly tiny slap on the wrist after pushing a Detroit medical staffer.

During the week 18 loss to the Lions, which eliminated the Packers from postseason contention, Walker shoved a Lions trainer as he attempted to provide aid to D’Andre Swift.

The situation looked even worse when you factor in the focus on health and safety in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency.

This is one of the dumbest things you’ll ever see in a football game.



Quay Walker shoved the athletic trainer and was ejected.

While there was speculation the league might drop the hammer on Walker, it didn’t happen. He was only fined $13,261.

That seems like a very minor punishment for physically going after an opposing medical staffer.

The NFL fined #Packers LB Quay Walker $13,261 for shoving a #Lions athletic trainer, who was trying to attend to an injured player last Sunday night. Walker was also flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2023

Quay Walker should consider himself very lucky.

The NFL would have been more than justified in suspending Quay Walker if that’s what the league wanted to do.

Quay Walker is a clown for this man …out of all the weeks …respect the medical staff man 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JW4zvMpaQV — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 9, 2023

You simply can’t have a player pushing an opposing medical staffer on the field. It can’t be tolerated. There are some things that are automatic read lines and that’s one of them.

That’s even truer when a guy is down and needs immediate help like Swift was at the moment.

Yet, the NFL chose to give him a very small fine when measured against his contract. His deal is for more than $13.8 million, and it’s fully guaranteed. Do we think he’ll still be able to buy dinner after losing $13,261? Seems unlikely he’ll even notice it’s gone.

While the NFL didn’t drop the hammer, someone from the Packers needs to tell Walker to chill out. Football is a passionate sport. People get fired up, but when a guy needs help, you don’t shove the trainer trying to get to him. It’s shockingly simple.