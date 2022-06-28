QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns Ready To ‘Move On’

Baker Mayfield was asked about the possibility of staying in Cleveland as the starting QB now that the team desperately needs a contingency plan as discipline soon gets handed down to slated Browns starter Deshaun Watson.

“I think for that to happen, there would have to be some reaching out,” Baker said. “But we’re ready to move on, I think — on both sides.”

His answer, coming from his youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma, was months in the making after the team opted to not commit to Baker and trade for Watson.

“The mutual decision on both sides is to move on,” added the former No. 1 overall pick, concurrent to Watson’s scheduled hearing with the NFL regarding potential discipline on Tuesday.

Mayfield has a 29-30 record with Cleveland as a starter.

Baker Mayfield answered the question everyone wants to know: If DeShaun Watson is suspended, could he return to Cleveland in 2022? Here's his answer from his youth camp Tuesday in Norman. (via @CareyAMurdock, @Eddie_Rado) pic.twitter.com/ASNY5b8kdO — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) June 28, 2022

Additional reporting late Monday stated that the NFL is aiming for a one-year ban from football, minimum, for Watson.

When the hearings conclude either Tuesday or Wednesday, NFL Arbitrator Sue L. Robinson will make her decision on Watson’s future.

Mayfield said that the door was slightly open for Cleveland to get back in his good graces after a rocky timeline since the Browns traded for and handed Watson a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract in March.

Former New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts starter Jacoby Brissett is the next man up in Cleveland.

“I wouldn’t be in the position that I am in today if I worried about things like that,” Brissett said during OTAs. “I’ve always prepared myself like a starter. I carry myself like a starter because when those opportunities present themselves, I want to show that I am that.”

Among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring Mayfield via trade are the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. QB-needy teams like the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions may also emerge.

