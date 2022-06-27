Baker Mayfield Nearing Exit, Jacoby Brissett In Line To Start For Browns

With a likely and lengthy suspension to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson expected this week (hello July 4th news dump weekend), the Cleveland Browns QB situation is once again in flux – where have we heard that before?

Plenty have speculated that with Watson soon to be sidelined and Baker Mayfield still on the roster, the former number one overall pick and Cleveland would mend fences and once again start Mayfield under center. Well, that’s not happening. Mayfield appears closer than ever to a Cleveland exit and the Browns apparently feel as though a capable Watson replacement is already on the roster.

Late last week, OutKick’s Alejandro Avila passed along word from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson that the Seahawks “still have a high level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him…”

In addition to Mayfield’s exit seemingly nearing, Cleveland seems comfortable handing the starting reigns to free agent acquisition Jacoby Brissett.

“The Cleveland Browns are still bracing for a significant suspension to their starting quarterback,” ESPN’s Jake Trotter said Sunday on “Sports Center.” If the NFL does suspend (Deshaun Watson), expect the Browns to enter training camp with Jacoby Brissett, not Baker Mayfield, as their starting quarterback.”

Trotter continued: “While Mayfield remains on Cleveland’s roster, I’ve been told he has no intention of playing for the Browns again. Cleveland has no plans for this to happen either. Instead, in the event of a Watson suspension, look for the Browns to move forward with Brissett, the former Indianapolis Colt, as the starter at quarterback.”

Brissett started five games for Miami last fall and played in 11. He completed just under 63% of his passes, throwing for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns. He’s 14-23 in his career as a starter. Mayfield is 29-30, and for all intents and purposes, done in Cleveland.

The Browns open training on July 27th.

