Putin’s War On Halloween: Hershey Warns Of A Limited Candy Supply Due To War, COVID

Thanks, Putin.

Just when you thought you’d heard it all from the Russian-Ukraine War along comes Hershey with a warning that your kids could get shorted Halloween candy thanks to a variety of issues including Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

What?

Seriously.

Thursday, the Washington Post laid out Hershey’s candy shortage woes by citing “scarcity of raw ingredients” and “capacity challenges” which are being blamed on the ‘VID and a “logistical fallout” from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wait, what?

Seriously, this is happening.

Is your little tank expecting jumbo Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups while knocking on doors in the high-end neighborhoods? You need to temper expectations – NOW!

“The war has made some ingredients scarce, and the efforts of European nations to isolate Moscow by restricting its oil and gas imports will affect Germany’s energy market, where the Pennsylvania-based company said it sources equipment and supplies,” the Post writes.

Try explaining that to Tank here in eight weeks.

Thanks, Putin.

Things are so bad at Hershey that CFO Steve Voskuil jumped on a conference call with analysts to announce that this is officially an “all hands on deck” situation with Hershey in a race against the calendar as Putin’s bombs continue to rain down on Ukraine and in turn make it difficult for the chocolate trade.

Meanwhile, little Tank is sitting there enjoying his summer crushing sherbert orange push-ups by the pool with no clue what’s coming in October when the Good Morning Americas of the world start running scary headlines about how Vladimir Putin’s henchmen have come to U.S. shores to kill Halloween.

Oh well, Tank will just have to eat a Choco Taco and forget about those jumbo Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups he gets in the ‘burbs.

Think again, Tank.

Choco Tacos are OUT. Klondike is discontinuing the product due to an “unprecedented spike in demand” across Klondike’s portfolio and something had to give. The Tacos are OUT.

Get your kids’ heads right, folks. Between the recession, Putin’s War on Halloween and the end of Choco Tacos, it’s going to be a rough back-to-school period after lounging by the pool all summer.