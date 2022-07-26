Best Reactions To The Devastating News Of The Choco Taco Being Discontinued

The universally beloved Choco Taco is no longer.

Klondike, the maker of the ice cream treat, shared the devastating news earlier this week. According to a company representative, the Choco Taco was discontinued this month due to a demand for other Klondike products over the past two years.

“Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” the company stated.

For those that have never been awarded the opportunity to eat a Choco Taco, it’s a frozen treat in the shape of a taco. The shell is an ice cream cone, it’s filled with vanilla ice cream, and topped with chocolate and peanuts.

To be fair, as much as I liked Choco Tacos as a kid I’ve never once bought them at a grocery store. They’re more of a treat you’d buy from an ice cream truck or maybe something you’d buy while at the beach or the pool.

Nevertheless, fans of the Choco Taco are heartbroken that the ice cream treat has been discontinued.

Best And Funniest Reactions To The Choco Taco Being Discontinued

me finding out the choco taco is being discontinued even though i can’t remember the last time i had one pic.twitter.com/xq7MXvIcZa — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 25, 2022

The choco taco is being discontinued and now I’m at my breaking point pic.twitter.com/qpqFCJJxC3 — George 🌀 (@Galmaraz21) July 26, 2022

Me leaving the 7-Eleven with every Choco Taco in stock after hearing that they were discontinued pic.twitter.com/LhW6WB4BbG — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 25, 2022

The economy’s so bad, even the Choco Taco couldn’t survive. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 26, 2022

Me after seeing why Choco Taco was trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/3YvXDYQNX3 — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) July 25, 2022