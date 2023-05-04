Psycho Baseball Dad Cold-Cocks Military Veteran Umpire In Florida

Videos by OutKick

A psycho baseball dad down in the great state of Florida spent the night behind bars recently after sucker-punching an ex-military umpire over a dispute with his son.

And you thought these things only happened out in out-of-control California!

Nope. They can happen anywhere, because crazy baseball parents don’t have time for political lines. They care about what thing, and one thing only — making sure their kids don’t get rung up on a BS call.

Florida baseball dad punches ex-military umpire

Holy moly, what a hit. What rage. What a lunatic.

They don’t call us the Wild Wild West down here for nothing, you know.

Jorge Ignacio Aponte-Gonzalez, 41, threw the above haymaker after his son started to run his mouth towards the umpire over a call, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

“The umpire is obviously going to maintain control of the game,” said Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez. “Because that is what they are there to do. To make sure kids learn all about sportsmanlike conduct.”

Teaching the kids that valuable lesson is one thing, but teaching crazy travel ball parents a little etiquette is a whole other ball game.

Don’t know if you’ve ever been to a baseball game here in Florida — or anywhere for that matter — but it’s chaos.

Crazy dads complaining over every single strike, scantily-dressed moms gossiping in the stands, insane coaches in the third base box yelling for three straight hours.

It’s lunacy. It’s pure lunacy.

Aponte-Gonzalez being booked into jail. (WKMG)

Anyway, turns out this umpire — a 63-year-old veteran of the military, by the way — told the kid to calm down, which led to crazy Jorge’s haymaker.

“The kid was being disruptive, so the umpire’s like, ‘Hey, tone it down,’ maintaining control,” Lopez said. “They went back and forth a little bit. I don’t know exactly what was exchanged, but… that is what upset the father.”

Long story short, the umpire went to the fence between innings to have a quick sip of water and BAM, punch to the back of the head. Just like that. No warning from this scumbag, just a blind hit like the coward he is.

“This umpire is a 63-year-old man,” Lopez added. “He’s a veteran. A United States military veteran. He does this because he has passion for baseball and he likes to give back to his community. He loves to dedicate his time to baseball and kids.”

May be time to hang ’em up, if we’re being honest.