ProFootballDoc: Week 6 Injury Advantages

15-8-2 against the spread thru five weeks. Five more health advantages for today. We have yet to have a losing week (hope there is no jinx) and hope to continue the streak.

MIN -3 @ MIA

The Vikings are healthy and the Dolphins are not at key positions. Two QBs still out with concussion means third stringer Skylar Thompson starts with both starting tackles dealing with injury issues. Both wide receivers are playing thru muscle strains and both starting cornerbacks are hampered. Surprised the line is back to 3 as it seems clear which side is in better shape.

SF @ ATL +4.5

A double digit SIC score advantage here as the 49ers were the biggest health score downgrade of the week by 8.9 points. San Francisco has a top rated defense but it is now missing over half its starters. Six players including 3/4ths of the defensive line, key LB, CB and safety. The Falcons have their own health issues but are much better positioned this week. Earlier this week, we liked the game at +6 but for this article, we always use the Sunday am lines.

CIN -2.5 @ NO

Whoever is playing QB for the Saints has no WR targets. Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave are all out. The Bengals are overall healthy. Even if Tee Higgins can’t play, Ja’Marr Chase will have a favorable matchup with #1 CB Marshon Lattimore out.

CAR +10 @ LAR

Yes, Carolina fired the head coach and P..J. Walker is starting at quarterback but this pick is based on cluster injuries. The Rams interior offensive line is down to second and third string and up the middle pressure leaves and immobile Matt Stafford with no where to step up. With a healthy Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers can keep it close.

DAL @ PHI -6.5

Still no Dak Prescott and although Cooper Rush is 4-0, the clock might be striking midnight with the Eagles defense. Dallas has pass catcher and offensive line issues and Micah Parsons groin injury is something to watch, The Eagles are healthy and at home for this big NFC East showdown.

This is the first week of byes but still plenty of NFL football today. Good luck.