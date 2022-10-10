ProFootballDoc: Key Injuries From Week 5 And Monday Night Football Preview

Another winning week at 3-2 against the spread leaves the injury based picks at 15-8-2 (+7, 65.2%) through Week 5.

Concussion talk continues to dominate the landscape with protocol changes that rule out Teddy Bridgewater and Chris Olave. Pat Freiermuth suffers his third concussion in just his second NFL season.

The #NFL made adjustments to the way concussions are handled after Tua Tagovailoa's concussion saga. @ProFootballDoc explains how the different protocols affected the games on Sunday 👇👇👇



Meanwhile, San Francisco continues to win but lose more players. Cornerback Emmanuel Mosely appeared to tear his ACL , while Nick Bosa left with a groin strain. Rashaad Penny suffered a reported tibia fracture and with or without surgery, his season seems done. Saquon Barkley left briefly and returned after an apparent AC joint sprain. Hoping for good news on Tyreek Hill’s foot which is in a boot.



LV @ KC under 51.5

The health of both squads are relatively even and there is no clear advantage. Perhaps this will lead to a hard fought division battle. No strong opinion on KC being favored by 7 but Davante Adams will not have to contend with the Chiefs top cornerback. Check out the field view for yourself to make your own call.

Enjoy a great finish to Week 5 of the NFL.