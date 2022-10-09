ProFootballDoc: Week 5 Actionable Injury Analysis To Post Some Wins

A good start to Week 5 on Thursday taking the underdog Colts who won outright. This leaves the season record for five weekly picks at 13-6-2 against the spread with four selections to go for Sunday.

The health analysis this week is skewed to totals with teams with matching deficiencies. Here are the four additional picks based on hidden injuries for the week.

MIA @ NYJ under 45.5

Teddy Bridgewater starts in place of Tua Tagovailoa but has both top receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle dealing with muscle injuries. Zach Wilson is healthy from recent knee and ankle issues but may be running for his life behind a fourth string left tackle and a third string left tackle. The Dolphins are known to blitz and pressure.

ATL @ TB under 46.5

The Bucs offensive problems have been documented recently. The wideouts and offensive line still have issues. The Falcons will miss two of their top weapons in RB Cordarrelle Patterson and TE Kyle Pitts. Both defenses are healthy.

PIT @ BUF over 45.5

Both teams secondaries are full of injuries. Buffalo has addition injuries up front. The Steelers turn to a rookie QB who can sling the ball but that may lead to points in both directions, The Bills can always put up points. This projects to be a track meet.

CIN +3.5 @ BAL

Yes, the Ravens finally get LT Ronnie Stanley back but is he fully healthy? No Rashad Bateman and missing three of the front seven still has the Ravens on the less healthy side. Both Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst should play. The Bengals are 17 points healthier than Baltimore by the SIC score and should cruise if the offensive line can protect and their job is easier without Justin Houston.

Honorable mentions include Green Bay -8 in the early London game and the under for the Cowboys at the Rams. Go to Sports Injury Central to see the full analysis.