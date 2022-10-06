ProFootballDoc: Thursday Night Injuries and Week 5 Projections

Lots of injuries in Week 5 so that should provide more health advantages to keep our 67% (12-6-2) record against the spread going.

Which quarterbacks will play thru his ankle injury: Mac Jones, Daniel Jones or Zach Wilson? Our order for likelihood of play and production are Wilson > D Jones > M Jones.

Dr. David Chao, @ProFootballDoc, breaks down the 3 big QB ankle injuries heading into #NFL Week 5

Zach Wilson

Daniel Jones

Mac Jones

For tonight’s game, Jonathan Taylor is ruled out as expected and Javonte Williams season is over. No Shaq Leonard or Randy Gregory either. Russell Wilson will play thru his throwing shoulder injury.

IND +3.5 @ DEN

On a short week, you have to just play the hand you are dealt. Yes, the Colts are without their best offensive player but the rest of the team is healthy. Contrast the Broncos with five offensive players dealing with injury issues. Although we typically reserve the five weekly picks for Sunday, the Colts getting 3.5 seems like a good early pick especially in a potentially low scoring contest. For more injury-based picks based on the SIC Health Score algorithm check out SIC P icks.

Good luck and let’s enjoy the start of NFL Week 5.