ProFootballDoc: Key Injuries For Week 4 and Monday Night Football Preview

The weekly five health based picks against the spread are now 13-6-2 after a 3-1-1 week. The Bengals, Falcons and Chiefs all won/covered while the Vikings pushed and the Bills/Ravens did not hit the over.

The big injury worries this week involve two Broncos, two Giants QBs, the Colts’ top RB and the Titans’ top WR Javonte Williams and Randy Gregory will have to have dodge knee ligament damage on MRI. Daniel Jones had to finish with a high ankle sprain as Tyrod Taylor left with a concussion and that might mean Davis Webb for the Giants in London. Jonathon Taylor has a mild high ankle and Thursday appears in doubt. Treylon Burks has worry for Lisfranc injury.



LAR +1.5 @ SF

The Rams have a small health advantage as they head to the Bay area. The 49ers will play Jimmy G but be without key left tackle Trent Williams and several defensive players. The Rams have a couple of groin strains at CBs and are coming out of some offensive line issues.

This should make for a competitive NFC West matchup to end Week 4. Keep the winning ways going.