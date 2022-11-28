ProFootballDoc: Shut Down Season And A Healthy Monday Night Football Matchup

A 4-1 winning Sunday and we are now +18 against the spread with a cumulative record of 37-19-4 with the five weekly picks.

All four of the sides covered with the Panthers winning easily in the biggest injury mismatch over the Broncos, the Jaguars upset the Ravens, the Chiefs covered in their win and the Eagles did the same. The only loser on the week was the total in the Saints/49ers game.

As we approach December, it is the holiday season but also shut down season in the NFL. 85% is a good week this deep into the NFL season. However, if your team is out of playoff contention, why endure the pain, especially if surgery is inevitable. We will start to see these scenarios develop.

It was a rough day for the Rams on the field and on the sidelines. Injuries happen to coaches too. Sean McVay was the victim of friendly fire.

Are head coaches subject to concussion checks? pic.twitter.com/7KYMEqNt4E — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 27, 2022

The TV broadcast said he was checked by medical staff. McVay continued to coach with a visibly swollen jaw. He was hit by TE Roger Carter, Jr. who was just elevated from the practice squad. The player seemed focused on running onto the field and not missing his game assignment and barely noticed the contact. I am sure McVay won’t demote him for this. (He likely will automatically return to the practice squad after this call up.)

Monday night features a game between two of the healthier teams.

PIT @ IND

No clear team or total advantage by the health numbers. The line has the home team Colts are favored by 2.5 and the total is set at 39.5. Both teams have healthy offenses. The Steelers only miss CB Ahkello Witherspoon with a hamstring injury. Indianapolis has lost MLB Shaq Leonard to a back aggravation after previous surgery and DE Kwity Paye. With no clear health advantage overall, perhaps a prop play would be interesting. Matt Ryan’s shoulder is healthy and throwing to a healthy #1 WR in Michael Pittman. Witherspoon’s backup is already on IR so the third man on the depth chart will have to primarily guard Pittman. Over 62.5 yards seems to be a good play here.

Enjoy the conclusion of Week 12 where there were no byes due to the three Thanksgiving games. Two final weeks with teams on byes before we welcome Saturday NFL football in Week 15 and beyond.