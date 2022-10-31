ProFootballDoc: Relatively Healthy Week 8 And Monday Night Football Preview

The late Washington TD cost us a winning week. The Vikings and Panthers covered with the Jaguars and Rams letting us down. The first losing week of the season logged a 2-3 record for the five picks against the spread. This leaves the season total at 24-14-2.

The props at Sports Injury Central continue to do well. Also OutKick readers should use the sortable player SIC scores by position and compare the health of the defense they are facing before setting any fantasy or DFS lineups.

A relatively light injury Week 8 in the NFL and even Cooper Kupp’s late ankle injury seems relatively minor.

🏈@ProFootballDoc gives his instant analysis on the injury to L.A. #Rams WR and fantasy football superstar, Cooper Kupp 👇👇👇



Full video⏩ https://t.co/hKQ1qAANBg pic.twitter.com/DQRltvMQBx — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) October 30, 2022

Monday Night Football features an AFC North battle with the Bengals visiting the Browns.

CIN -3.5 @ CLE

Even with Ja’Marr Chase who is set to miss multiple weeks with a hip subluxation injury, the Bengals are the healthier side. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd can step up against a Browns team with injury limiting the top three cornerbacks. Cleveland is on the rebound from injury but will miss TE David Njoku and key offensive lineman Wyatt Teller. Cincinnati gets their #1 tackler in Logan Wilson back. Joe Burrow and company hope to keep pace with the Ravens and should win and cover,