ProFootballDoc: Thursday Night Football Injury Advantages

Injury analysis carries a healthy 22-11-2 record against the spread thru seven weeks. Tonight’s game is the most injury riddled mid-week contest of the season and presents lots of opportunities.

The NFL remains unpredictable with two former XFL quarterbacks P.J. Walker and Taylor Heinicke beating NFL QB royalty Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Health advantages remain the most reliable metric and the Thursday matchup is full of them.

BAL @ TAM +1.5 over 45.5

Tom Brady has lost two straight games against the aforementioned XFL quarterback and a rookie (Steelers) but his team has a double digit SIC score health advantage that we want to play. The defenses are most impacted and this could also be a shootout. The Bucs are minus all four secondary starters while the Ravens miss key run and pass defenders. This contest sets up as a fantasy and DFS bonanza. Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are poised for big production coming off a two game losing streak. Lamar Jackson should be able to exploit the pass defense and make big gains with his feet. Mark Andrews may be limited but Rashod Bateman should rebound from his foot injury.

Check out the field view for prop bet advantages. Many inequities to be had tonight. Good luck and let’s continue the winning ways.