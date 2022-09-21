ProFootballDoc: More Bad News for Titans and Taylor Lewan

Tennessee lost more than the Monday night game against the Bills, which dropped their record to 0-2. ProBowl left tackle Taylor Lewan left on the first offensive play with a knee injury.

By video, #Titans LT Taylor Lewan appeared to suffer a season-ending injury on this play from Monday night's game



Analysis from our panel of doctors: https://t.co/Cz6Y9dD3gX pic.twitter.com/hUAYgdhk3U — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 21, 2022

By video analysis from the doctors at Sports Injury Central, Lewan appears to have hyperextend his right knee before it shifts and gives way. This likely indicates a probable re-tear to the ACL on his right knee.

He originally tore the ACL in October of 2020 but did return to play in 2021 with limited effectiveness. There is no formal confirmation of the injury yet, but the fear and expectation is that it will lead to surgery and an end to his season. Lewan can recover from revision ACL surgery to be ready for training camp for 2023.

The Titans have struggled out of the gate this season and this will add a key injury to the insult that they’ve already sustained in being winless after being the #1 AFC seed in the playoffs last season.