Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins Stink Up Monday Night Doubleheader

A double-dip of Monday night NFL games treated fans to two primetime matchups, and turnovers plaguing the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

The Titans sunk in game 1 of the doubleheader, facing the Buffalo Bills, who again played up to the offseason championship projections.

Fingers were pointed in nearly every direction after Tennessee’s loss, with special teams, offensive coordinator Todd Downing, Ryan Tannehill and Mike Vrabel sharing the blame for the deflating loss.

Buffalo’s offense usually gets the praise in blowouts, but the Bills’ defense truly stood out in Monday’s 41-7 win, including their two picks on Tannehill.

One of those takeaways ended in a pick-6 for Buffalo.

#Bills Jordan Poyer grabs his 2nd interception of the year. pic.twitter.com/NKhGa2KuMH — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) September 20, 2022

MATT MILANO PICK SIX. THE BILLS ARE ROLLLLLIN #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wLlsTMg2bT — The CAP (@CrowdAssistPod) September 20, 2022

Tennessee, Tannehill Tank In Primetime

The flat performance by Tennessee’s offense called for reserves to hit the field by the fourth quarter.

Losing left tackle Taylor Lewan to a leg injury in the first quarter was an early sign of bad things to come for Tennessee.

Tannehill was pressured and punished for turning the ball over twice on crucial drives in the third quarter. He finished the game with 11 of 20 passing for 117 yards and two interceptions.

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The reigning AFC no. 1 seed waved the white flag when they sent rookie Malik Willis to step in for Tannehill. As Tannehill explained after the game, coach Vrabel wanted to put his QB back on ice and fight another day.

“We have to turn the page quickly on this one,” Tannehill said after the game. “This one’s tough to swallow.”

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Tennessee’s defense was treated to a scoring hat trick by Bills wideout Stefon Diggs: who recorded 12 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Though Tannehill’s performance spells long-term issues for the Titans’ offense, Vrabel’s coaching in past seasons has made the requisite adjustments to rebound from slow starts from his QB. Upcoming contests against the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders should give the Titans a favorable stretch for an early-season rebound campaign.

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Eagles Defense Grounds Kirk Cousins

Kevin O’Connell’s Minnesota Vikings soared in Week 1 — engineering an impressive win courtesy of their equally impressive offense against the Green Bay Packers.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, the Vikings offense stayed grounded for four quarters for a Week 2 loss, 24-7 — which consequently set quarterback Kirk Cousins and the trending NFC North team back one step, maybe even two.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ defense stifled Minnesota’s offense off three turnovers from Cousins and severely limited skill players Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Cousins had a Russell Wilson in Denver type of performance: registering two interceptions in the Philly end zone, sending the ball directly to Eagles cornerback Darius Slay on both occasions. Which were egregious in real-time.

Does Kirk Cousins knows Darius Slay is on the other team?



pic.twitter.com/5PUUSmHT0h — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) September 20, 2022

Darius Slay picks it off and gives ball to James Harden 😎 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/J4ZC7hLQOY — Overtime (@overtime) September 20, 2022

The Vikings QB struggled to get superstar Justin Jefferson going after the wideout went nuclear in Week 1 with nine catches, 184 yards and two touchdowns. Against Philly, Jefferson caught six passes for 48 yards and no scores. Philly trusted in Slay and ultimately won the assignment by shutting down the Vikings phenom.

It was a doozy slate for primetime audiences. The lead storyline to end Week 2 in the NFL became Philadelphia’s surprisingly composed wins to start the year, which should send their stock in Week 3 rankings soaring.

Fans tuning in to next week’s Monday Night Football game may be treated to an exhibition of sub-par quarterbacking when the New York Giants welcome the Dallas Cowboys to East Rutherford.