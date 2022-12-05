ProFootballDoc: Lamar Jackson Likely To Miss Games With Knee Injury

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson injured his left knee early Sunday. He limped up the stairs to the locker room and did not return. This marks the second season in a row with an early December injury for Jackson.

Post game, John Harbaugh was not forthcoming with any injury information. “We’ll get more tests tomorrow and let you know how long it’s going to be. It’s gonna be a number, days to weeks. We’ll see if he can go this week. If not, it will be sometime after that shortly.”

By video analysis, Jackson suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury. As his flexed left knee hit the turf, his lower leg was forced back and partially tore (sprained) his PCL.

Although this is one of four main ligaments in his knee, Jackson is unlikely to need surgery. Depending on the severity of the tear, he can return to play this season with a brace. It seems he is destined to miss several games. A lower grade PCL sprain would mean he could come back towards the end of the month. Jackson’s mobility is likely to limited until a full recovery but could play from the pocket sooner.

Lamar Jackson will likely miss time with a PCL injury. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson Was League MVP In 2019

Last season Ezekiel Elliot had a similar PCL sprain which bothered him late in the year but continued to play.

The Ravens started the season as one of the more injured teams and that trend has continued. They escaped with a win today over the Broncos but will have to try to win the next few games with Tyler Huntley.

Last December, Jackson suffered a bone bruise to his ankle. Despite the weekly dance with the Ravens head coach about his status, he ultimately missed each of the last four games of the 2021 season as expected. Hopefully that will not be the case this season.