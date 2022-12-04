Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Goes Down With Knee Injury; Rule OUT For Game

UPDATE: Lamar Jackson has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game.

The Baltimore Ravens offense is screwed. Quarterback Lamar Jackson went to the medical tent, then the locker room early against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Jackson went down after a sack by Jonathon Cooper, the Broncos’ second hit on Jackson in the first quarter, and went to the medical tent with a knee injury. LJ didn’t stay in the tent for long, leaving for the locker room with a ‘Questionable’ tag assigned.

Based on the replay, Jackson had his left knee driven into the ground — he gingerly walked off the field under his own power.

WATCH:

Lamar Jackson is injured pic.twitter.com/VfhDs8qvxU — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 4, 2022

Backup QB Tyler Huntley stepped in for Jackson and had a solid start on his first several pass attempts. Huntley has completed 7 of 8 passes for 70 yards through a quarter and change, adding two rush attempts for four yards.

Without Jackson and with a largely injured backfield, the Ravens offense can only hope that the historically-bad Denver offense can hand them the W.

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

