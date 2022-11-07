ProFootballDoc: Key Sunday Week 9 Injuries and Monday Night Football Advantages

Two ties against the spread but another winning Sunday at 2-1-2 leaves the season record at 26-15-4. Taking early week lines would have improved this week’s record but we use lines at time of publishing the night before.

The biggest injury to watch is to Josh Allen’s elbow even though he brushed it off as minor post game.

Aaron Jones ankle injury seems minor but the Packers will be short handed again next week with three players in ankle boots including WR Romeo Doubs with a high ankle sprain. Rashan Gary’s season may be over with a significant knee ligament injury.

BAL @ NO +1.5

The Ravens just can’t shake the injury bug. Gus Edwards is back out after J.K. Dobbins hit IR with a knee scope. Mark Andrews is still out with a knee and shoulder issues. The defense is hampered as well as you can see by toggling the above field view. The Saints return Jarvis Landry and Adam Trautman but will still miss #1 corner Marshon Lattimore. Baltimore will be healthier after their bye but that doesn’t come until next week.