ProFootballDoc: Josh Allen’s Elbow Is A Bigger Concern Than The Bills Loss

The Bills were upset by the Jets but Buffalo’s biggest concern has to be Josh Allen’s elbow. He injured it on a strip sack late in the game and had his elbow torqued in a way that is concerning for a sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament.

Allen stayed in the game but was seen holding his elbow and opening/closing his hand in a way indicative of a slight stretch to ulnar nerve which goes along with the UCL sprain. His next pass was skipped short of the receiver. He did throw a final long pass downfield that was incomplete to end the game.

Post game Allen admitted to “slight pain” but he would “get through it”. No one is suggesting he needs “Tommy John” surgery but any injury to this elbow ligament in a thrower is something to be careful with.

One can expect Allen to miss some practice time this week and the hope is he can play next week versus the Vikings. He has a powerful arm but his velocity and accuracy will need to be watched.

The next key is to hope that swelling overnight is not significant. Further imaging in the form of an MRI is likely. Let’s hope for good news but this is definitely the biggest injury of Week 9 to watch. I am sure Bills fans will accept the loss to the Jets as long as Allen’s elbow is healthy.