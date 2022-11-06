Josh Allen Throws Hilariously Bad Interception

Josh Allen is off to a rough start Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills star tossed an interception less than a minute into the game against the Jets, and it wasn’t a standard interception.

It might be the leader for the worst interception of the year. The only way it would have been easier for Jets safety Jordan Whitehead would have been if Allen just handed him the ball. Watch the hilariously bad throw below.

Josh Allen is an elite player, and some might argue he’s even the best quarterback in the NFL. However, that doesn’t cleanse him of the fact this pass is one of the worst we’ve seen all year.

Seriously, what was Allen looking at on this throw? The defensive back had prime position guarding Dawson Knox.

Yet, that didn’t stop Allen from heaving the ball at his tight end. That was an interception as soon as the ball left the star QB’s hand.

There was nothing Knox or anyone could do to stop Whitehead from getting the turnover. How do we know that? Because he was in perfect position and the ball was thrown directly to him.

Josh Allen couldn’t have dropped that in the basket any better for the opposing DB.

He’s still an elite passer, but Josh Allen might not live this one down for a long time. Prepare to get roasted by the media and in the locker room.