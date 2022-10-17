ProFootballDoc: Key Injuries From Week 6 And Monday Night Football Preview

The winning streak continues going 4-1 against the spread this Sunday for a total record through six weeks of 19-9-2.

Good thing the Rams have a bye week as they are now down four starting offensive linemen with the Joe Noteboom Achilles injury. Perhaps they can find a solution given the extra week off.

The 49ers started Week 6 down six defensive starters and now lost a seventh with the groin injury to their top cornerback Charvarius Ward. San Francisco is scheduled to face the Chiefs next week.



The QB roulette continues with the Dolphins losing Skylar Thompson to a thumb injury which brought back Teddy Bridgewater from his concussion but next week it will be back to Tua Tagovailoa who has been cleared from his concussion. Meanwhile, their upcoming opponent Pittsburgh will likely start Mitch Trubisky who is replacing the concussed Kenny Pickett.



DEN @ LAC -4.5

The attention has been on Russell Wilson’s shoulder and injection; however, a PRP shot doesn’t work that quickly so he will have to play thru as is. The bigger issue for the Broncos is on their offensive line with left tackle Garrett Bolles out with a high ankle fracture. They already miss RB Javonte Williams with an ACL/LCL tear. The biggest issue is that Denver is down four defensive starters. The Chargers are without their starting LT Rashawn Slater, WR Keenan Allen and edge rusher Joey Bosa but that still makes them the healthier side. Justin Herbert is still dealing with his rib cartilage issue but the team seems to have found a way to manage the game day pain.