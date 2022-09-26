ProFootballDoc: Key Injuries for Week 3 and Monday Night Football Preview

The Sunday five picks record is now 9-5-1 against the spread thru Week 3. Picking against Buffalo seemed bold but injuries indeed caught up to them in a loss to Miami. Tampa Bay struggled with their offense as predicted in a loss to Green Bay. Turnovers doomed the Patriots. Justin Herbert was active as expected and we got a favorable line but the injection didn’t have him pain free.

Kudos to #JustinHerbert for playing this game. Clearly he is still feeling the rib injury. pic.twitter.com/CLfnCnuh9A — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 25, 2022

The Chargers got crushed, but their QB problems are not over. Rib cartilage injuries linger and the team will have to revisit the issue for the next few weeks.

The Dolphins QB’s return after apparent concussion was the controversy of the week. San Francisco gave an explanation of back spasm after initially indicating concussion evaluation and thus the NFLPA is investigating. Decide for yourself if you believe the explanation for allowing him to return.

Concussion or back spasm? You decide. https://t.co/8fbgAE8PJ2 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 25, 2022

Mac Jones and David Montgomery both suffered high ankle sprains. While Joey Bosa and Jaire Alexander both left with groin strains. For a full rundown of injuries, listen to the ProFootballDoc podcast on the OutKick network.



DAL @ NYG under 39.5

This should be a hard fought run based game with Dak Prescott still out. Michael Gallup returns for the first time off ACL but should not be full go. Offensive line issues for both squads and top healthy running backs should provide for a tight hard fought finale to Week 3.

Certainly another entertaining week of the NFL with its share of injuries to discuss and analyze.