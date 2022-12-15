Professional Mistress Says Christmas Is Her Busiest Time Of Year

Christmas isn’t just about spending time with your family. It’s also about spending time with your mistress. Well, the lead up to Christmas anyway.

Professional mistress Gweneth Lee says Christmas is her busiest time of year. This year is shaping up to be a particularly busy one for the 50-year-old. She credits a rough three years due to Covid and the aftermath for that.

Professional mistress is gearing up for a busy Christmas (Image Credit: Gweneth Lee/Instagram)

Lee revealed in a recent interview, “Christmas is the greatest aphrodisiac. Let’s face it, we all need cheering up after the year we have just gone through. If 2022 wasn’t bad enough, it follows two earlier years of misery in 2021 and 2020 because of Covid.”

“I have never known three more miserable years.”

She’ll see a total of seven men in four countries during December alone. Lee takes a brief break from about Dec. 23 through Dec. 29 when her lovers spend time with their wives and families.

Lee also spends a little time with her family, but admitted the lead up to Christmas is her favorite. That’s when the partying happens and she’s showered with gifts.

Being A Mistress Doesn’t Mean You Get A Lump Of Coal In Your Stocking?

“I love the build-up to Christmas, because it is party time, and we all need to let off steam after the year from hell,” she said.

“Obviously when you are a lady of expensive tastes Christmas is an important time, because I need to replenish the wardrobe, top up the jewelry drawer and giving me body a good pampering to make up for all the excess.”

Lee is expecting to receive gifts totaling close to $50,000 from her lovers at Christmas. All of that and she’s on the naughty list.

See kids, you really can be anything you want to be when you grow up. Even a professional mistress. You’re probably not going to find it listed anywhere on career day, but it’s out there and there’s no coal left in your stocking. Go figure…