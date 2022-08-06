Pro Football Hall Of Fame: LeRoy Butler Quotes DJ Khaled, Vermeil Thanks Everyone, Boselli Makes History

The newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been officially enshrined.

Offensive lineman Tony Boselli, S Leroy Butler, WR Cliff Branch, LB Sam Mills, and DL Richard Seymour and Bryant Young were the six players enshrined, along with legendary coach Dick Vermeil and official Art McNally.

Boselli became the first Jacksonville Jaguar player to receive a gold jacket, while Branch, Butler, Seymour, Young, and Vermeil have a combined nine Super Bowl rings.

Tony Boselli and presenter Mark Brunell unveil Boselli’s bronze bust during the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

McNally, meanwhile, is known as the “father of instant replay” after overseeing the introduction of instant replay.

The 97-year-old, who became the first on-field official inducted into Canton, recorded a video speech that was broadcast during Saturday’s ceremony.

Join as we officially welcome "The Father Of Instant Replay," Art McNally, to Canton as Hall of Famer No. 358. pic.twitter.com/ZefK98cflk — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 6, 2022

Boselli said in his speech that he originally wanted to play QB in the NFL for the Denver Broncos.

He then revealed that he instead played tight end for his high school JV team before becoming a “damn good water boy” for the varsity squad.

The most emotional moment for many of the @ProFootballHOF inductees is the Gold Jacket ceremony. Tony Boselli became the first Jacksonville Jaguar inducted into the Hall and it was a special moment. pic.twitter.com/nsvMuM6v7g — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 6, 2022

𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: For the first time, a former @Jaguars player puts on a gold jacket.@TonyBoselli, this is YOUR moment! pic.twitter.com/BkSebnoX6h — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 6, 2022

Butler, meanwhile, started his speech by quoting DJ Khaled.

Another one!

Seymour, who became the 10th New England Patriot to be enshrined, called coach Bill Belichick the “best coach in the game” and also said that owner Robert Kraft would one day “grace this stage.”

Naturally, he then took a selfie with his bust.

Richard Seymour taking a selfie with himself 😂 pic.twitter.com/nKo6Y14PGk — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 6, 2022

One of the more emotional moments of the day came when Young, a member of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, honored son Colby, who died of cancer in 2016.

Before Bryant Young's son, Colby, passed away from cancer in 2016, he promised him he'd never stop speaking his name.



Today, Bryant Young continued to keep his promise 😢 pic.twitter.com/OzCjcb8JEV — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 6, 2022

Vermeil, who won 120 regular season games over 15 seasons and the 1999 Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams, was the final inductee to speak and literally thanked everyone.

Everyone.

Dick Vermeil had a LOT of people to thank. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/1AX8GCFBU0 — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2022

Vermeil also got choked up while talking about his wife, Carol, which led to a standing ovation. The two have been married for 66 years.