The 2022 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class And Other NFL Awards Announced

Videos by OutKick

LOS ANGELES — The 2002 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees was just announced during the “NFL Honors” show and here are they are:

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli.

“Tony’s well-deserved selection for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is long overdue and one of the greatest moments in the history of our franchise,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said.

“Tony has also represented the Jaguars with class since the day he arrived. Beyond his exceptional on-field performance, since retirement he has been an integral member of the Jaguars family while calling Jacksonville home for more than 25 years. No one understands, defends, supports or loves the Jaguars and Duval like Tony Boselli. I think I speak for everyone when I say congratulations, Tony. Gold looks good on you.”

Safety LeRoy Bulter.

Defensive end/tackle Richard Seymour.

“I am thrilled that Richard Seymour will forever be recognized as one of the greatest players in the 102-year history of the NFL,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “He laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL.”

Defensive tackle/end Bryant Young.

Linebacker Sam Mills.

Wide receiver Cliff Branch.

Official Art McNally.

Coach Dick Vermeil.

“On behalf of my family and the entire Chiefs organization, I would like to congratulate Dick Vermeil on being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. “Coach Vermeil led the Chiefs for five seasons on the final stop of his Hall of Fame career. His knowledge, humility, and passion for the game of football reflects the values of our franchise, and Chiefs Kingdom is proud to call him one of our own. We are excited for Dick and Carol and their family, and we look forward to his formal induction in Canton later this year.”

Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, who I presented to the other selectors, reached the final 10 but did not make the cut to the final 5.

It was an honor to once again be among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Thomas said. “I want to congratulate this year’s class. They were all great players and are each deserving of their gold jacket.

“I also want to thank the Miami Dolphins fans who continue to be so supportive. You guys are the best!”

The 49 selectors obviously made their call and I obviously do not agree with how the voting went.

The new Hall of Famers were informed of the vote’s outcome the final week of January.

Other awards announced during the NFL Honors program included naming Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the fourth time, just one behind Peyton Manning’s all-time mark of five. Naming T.J. Watt the Defensive player of the year.

“I promise you,” Watt said, “this only motivates me more.”

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and Cowboys Micah Parsons, who got all 50 votes, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who suffered an ACL injury late in his rookie year and will start the Super Bowl on Sunday, won the NFL Comebacker Player of the Year Award.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero