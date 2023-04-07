Prized College Basketball Transfer Caleb Love Is Going To Michigan

Videos by OutKick

Former North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love was one of the biggest college hoops players on the move this off-season. Now, we know where he’s headed.

Love announced his decision to move on to Michigan where he’ll be an important piece of the puzzle for Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard.

He should also invest in a good winter coat…

go rewrite your story kid…🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

Love announced his plan to enter the transfer portal late last month. USA Today reports he made his decision to transfer after speaking with his family and North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis.

Love’s departure was another major letdown for Tar Heels fans who watched their team go from one of the top-ranked teams in the nation to missing the NCAA Tournament over the course of the season. They became the first preseason No. 1 to miss out on March Madness.

The St. Louis Native was a 5-star recruit who spent three seasons in Chapel Hill, but the team’s rough 2022-23 season — his Junior year — pushed him to look elsewhere.

Oddly enough, while there were complaints about Love’s consistency at times, he averaged a career-high 16.7 points per game. He averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game over his three seasons in Carolina blue and white.

The most memorable moment from the Caleb Love era at North Carolina will without a doubt be the late three-pointer he hit to bear the Tar Heels’ arch-rival Duke Blue Devils in their 2022 Final Four matchup.

There were several teams reportedly interested in bringing Love aboard aside from the Wolverines. Another Big Ten school — Indiana — reportedly also reached out to Love.

