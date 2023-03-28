North Carolina Star Caleb Love Enters Transfer Portal

Videos by OutKick

North Carolina’s top scorer, Caleb Love, has announced he’s entering the transfer portal, in another disappointment for Tar Heels fans.

Love posted to Twitter on Monday that he’s entering the portal after a “rewarding” career at UNC.

He said that he came to the decision after taking “some time with my family to re-evaluate what’s best for me to continue to grow as a player.”

with love, the journey continues…🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hnVddUAbo3 — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) March 27, 2023

The 21-year-old Love was one of the most popular and important UNC players during his time in Chapel Hill.

During a disappointing 2022-2023 season, Love lead the team with 16.7 points per game. But North Carolina fans will have far fonder memories of his role in leading the 2021-2022 Tar Heels to the national championship game.

He was instrumental in helping UNC throughout the tournament, but his biggest moment was a massive three pointer to cement North Carolina’s win over rival Duke in the Final Four.

That success was fleeting, however, as UNC’s 2022-23 season disintegrated, leading to making the most embarrassing kind of history.

READ: NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS MAKE DUBIOUS HISTORY AS FIRST PRESEASON #1 TO MISS NCAA TOURNAMENT

CHAPEL HILL, NC – FEBRUARY 25: Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels prays before a game against the Virginia Cavaliers on February 25, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 71-63. (Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images)

Love Leaving North Carolina A ‘Mutual’ Decision?

Stadium writer Jeff Goodman said in a Monday tweet that Love leaving was a “mutual parting of ways,” with North Carolina.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love announces he will transfer. I’m told it was a mutual parting of ways with the Tar Heels. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 27, 2023

That seems unlikely, given Love lead the team in scoring and the Tar Heels have already endured an extreme amount of roster turnover.

Five other players have entered the portal, including Puff Johnson, Justin McKoy, Dontrez Styles, Will Shaver and Tyler Nickel.

Any number of teams should be interested in Love, given his shot making ability and already impressive performance in big moments.

For UNC coach Hubert Davis however, it’s yet another blow after a disastrous start to 2023.