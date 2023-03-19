No. 15 Princeton Upsets No. 7 Missouri For Monumental NCAA Tournament Upset

Videos by OutKick

Princeton University shouldn’t have been in the Round of 32 according to pretty much everyone, but that didn’t stop them from beating the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats.

Well, then they definitely shouldn’t be making a trip to the Sweet 16. I mean, c’mon, that would be preposterous. Yet, that didn’t stop the team in the NCAA tournament with eh highest collective SAT scores (I’m assuming) from shocking everyone again.

This time they did it with a stunning — and commanding — win over the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers.

Never count out those Ivy leaguers, man. According to Front Office Sports, the team doesn’t even have any players on athletic scholarships. Only need-based scholarships are allowed by Ivy League rules.

Although, it’s only the fourth time an Ivy League program has made it to the Sweet 16. Penn did it in 1978 and 1979, while Cornell did it in 2010.

It sure seems like these Princeton Tigers just love busting brackets.

More like the Guardin' State! 🧡 🖤



Congratulations to @PrincetonMBB who moves on to the Sweet 16 after a 78-63 victory over Mizzou!



Go Tigers! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ZEw4oVcOpm — Princeton University (@Princeton) March 19, 2023

This man just led Princeton to the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/yjDaHD1Swk — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 19, 2023

Princeton is headed for the Sweet-16, just as we all predicted, dominating Missouri.



Great season for Dennis Gates, but Princeton is on a heater.. — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 19, 2023

Now that they’ve won the Battle of the Tigers, Princeton will be headed to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville where they’ll take on the winner of Creighton and Baylor.

