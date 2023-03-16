BRACKET BUSTER: No. 2 Arizona, Joe Biden’s Championship Pick, Loses In First Round Against No. 15 Princeton

Videos by OutKick

President Joe Biden’s pick to win March Madness flamed out in the first round.

Rip up your bracket with the rest of the country; we have our second major upset on the first day of March Madness. No. 15 Princeton advances to the Round of 32 after the improbable victory over No. 2 Arizona in Sacramento, 59-55.

tfw you had Arizona in the Final Four of your bracket pic.twitter.com/5NeXWh7chH — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2023

Princeton Out-Hustles Arizona Wildcats

Hours after No. 13 Furman dealt No. 4 Virginia a bitter first-round exit, the Pac-12 champs were bested by Princeton’s double-digit underdog squad.

Nearly 30 years after Arizona was knocked out of the tourney by No. 15 Santa Clara (1992-93), the Wildcats are back to an early heartbreak.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Even with the most gifted frontcourt in the country, Arizona was unable to shore up the paint against the Ivy League champs or attack the offensive glass with the same fervor as the Tigers.

Princeton’s defense outshined Arizona’s towering frontcourt, recording six blocks against the Wildcats’ lone block of the afternoon.

On offense, Princeton saw valuable production from reserves Zach Martini and Blake Peters, going 4-of-10 from deep. Senior forward Tosan Evbuomwan led the way for Princeton with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis scored a game-high 22 points and kept Arizona in steady contention with the driven Princeton team. With less than a minute left and maintaining a one-point lead, the Tigers hit clutch free throws to extend their lead to three and eventually ice the game with a four-point lead.

After going 28-6 on the season with plenty of steam heading into the tourney, Arizona is going home empty-handed. Princeton advances to take on No. 7 Missouri, who defeated No. 10 Utah State, 76-65, in the Round of 64.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Matt Allocco #14 of the Princeton Tigers drives to the basket against Kerr Kriisa #25 (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Blake Peters #24 of the Princeton Tigers celebrates a three-point basket against the Arizona Wildcats (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Princeton leaving the arena after beating Arizona and busting everybody’s bracket on day 1! pic.twitter.com/wDy6pKiqsr — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 16, 2023