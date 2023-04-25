Oppressed Royal Couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Snuggle Up In Lakers Playoff Suite Seats

Videos by OutKick

Remember, it’s incredibly hard being Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The royal flops were in attendance for Monday night’s Laker game against the Memphis Grizzlies and received mixed reactions, at best, from the crowd in Los Angeles. For a city taken over by poor taste, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spat out like a day-old matcha latte when they appeared on the Jumbotron.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Oppressed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Cozy Up In Playoff Suite Seats

The lowlight arrived when Prince Harry went in for a kiss. Markle rejected the advance from her husband.

Frankly, the Nets and Kyrie Irving had better chemistry than this royal couple.

Heck, LeBron James and Dillon Brooks would be better teammates than Markle and Harry.

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan at the Lakers Game 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5VQ3IaHb2T — Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) April 25, 2023

The couple’s appearance arrives weeks before Prince Charles’ coronation (May 6). Prince Harry is expected to attend the event; Markle claims she’ll need to stay behind to take care of their two children.

Despite openly denying that Markle’s absence stems from her past claims that the Royal Family treated her with racial bias, it’s clear that the ex-“Suits” actress is sticking to her guns and giving Prince Harry’s family the cold shoulder.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Lakers game 😂 pic.twitter.com/x8UA2nlF59 — Cory Popp (@CoryPopp) April 25, 2023

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” the statement read, via The Independent.

“Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal commentators to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating”

The Buckingham defectors have gone on to profit from the claims made at the expense of the Royal Family.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Prince Harry released a memoir titled, “Spare.” The 416-page book revolved around how much life stinks as a spare heir to the Royal Family, behind older brother Prince William, and double down on the wild racism allegations.

Markle and Prince Harry have profited off playing victims. For them, being oppressed came with book deals and an interview with Oprah.

It’s clear these two are detached from reality.