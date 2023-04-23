Dillon Brooks Won’t Be Suspended For Groin Shot To LeBron

Videos by OutKick

It was a low blow, but it looks like the NBA is going to let it slide.

The league won’t issue further punishment to Dillon Brooks after he was ejected from Saturday’s game for hitting LeBron James in the groin area.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, “The NBA has reviewed Dillon Brooks’ flagrant 2 foul on LeBron James and there will be no additional penalty, sources tell ESPN. League reviews all flagrant fouls.”

The NBA has reviewed Dillon Brooks' flagrant 2 foul on LeBron James and there will be no additional penalty, sources tell ESPN. League reviews all flagrant fouls. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2023

The incident occurred in the third quarter of Game 3 in the first-round Playoff matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers.

James dribbled behind his back as he brought the ball up the court. That’s when Brooks’ left hand hit the Lakers’ superstar in the crotch.

“I was just trying to get up, protect my crown jewels and move onto the next play,” James told Spectrum SportsNet after the game.

Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LL9CLRAryy — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2023

The NBA suspended Brooks twice last month — one game for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season and another game when he was assessed his 18th tech.

The Lakers won the game, 111-101.

Dillon Brooks and LeBron James have been beefing all series.

Wednesday, the Memphis tough guy chirped at James all game long. Brooks also stared down James after he made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that helped seal the Grizzlies’ win.

But it didn’t stop there.

When reporters asked him about the on-court feud, Brooks said it all started when LeBron called him “dumb” for committing a foul.

“I play with my heart,” he said. “Then I got to find a way not to get fouls on reads or transition, or when he’s driving. You don’t use those (type of) fouls for LeBron and AD (Anthony Davis) and the guys I’m guarding, especially when you know the referees are going to call the ticky-tack stuff.”

Then, he had one final jab for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“He’s old,” Brooks said. “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”

“I don’t care he’s old. … I don’t respect no one till they come and give me 40.”



– Dillon Brooks on LeBron James 🍿 pic.twitter.com/oddzgkVsQg — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) April 20, 2023

The Lakers now lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Monday.

And with Brooks avoiding suspension, we can assume his antics will continue.