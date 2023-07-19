Prince Harry and Meghan Tried To Hitch A Ride On Air Force One After Queens Funeral, Got Denied

Videos by OutKick

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to be insufferable. Even the President of the United States would rather not spend time with them if at all possible.

I find this crazy, because who wouldn’t want to hang with an average-at-best actress and her husband who once thought dressing like a Nazi would be a good idea?

Well aside from everyone, of course.

The former Royals were in the UK to bury Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The same Queen Elizabeth II who was the matriarch of the Royal Family. Yes, that would be the same Royal Family the pair verbally defecated on during an interview in Oprah’s backyard.

So, for this reason and others, their presence was always controversial. That controversy reportedly posed a problem for United States foreign relations.

According to the Daily Mail, the obnoxious pair — who once grifted Spotify for $20 million in exchange for a dozen podcast episodes — needed a ride back to the States. God forbid they book Virgin Atlantic tickets.

So instead they reportedly asked if they could hitch a ride on Air Force One.

As one does. I mean, they were practically going to the same place. Plus, why wouldn’t the President and First Lady want them to tag along? Well, because the Royal Family wouldn’t have been too happy about that according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk the red carpet at some event. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Forget Making The Royal Family Mad; Who Would Want To Go On A Long Flight With Harry And Meghan?

I think there’s more to it though. I think the Bidens just didn’t want to share a metal tube at 30,000 feet with that insufferable duo. Sharing a plane with them would be like being seated next to a screaming baby. One who is also not wearing shoes and insists on flying with their emotional support chihuahua.

Plus. who wants to talk to those two for more than a minute let alone the entire way across an ocean?

They’ve got nothing to say. What is Meghan going to regale everyone with tales from the set of Suits? Hell, Prince Harry — despite being part of the Royal Family — is the proud owner of one compelling anecdote and it’s the one about the time he got frostbite on his wang. That’s not Air Force One material (although the way the Biden administration tends to operate, it probably is).

So no, they’d be terrible company. I don’t agree with the Biden’s on much at all, but I’m with them on this, and I appreciate them not coughing up a few extra taxpayer dollars to haul those big empty egos back to the US of A.

This Wasn’t The First Time The Bidens Avoided Them

The Bidens have tried to keep the Royal Couple at arm’s length more than they have their seventh grandchild.

And that’s saying something.

According to the same report from the Dialy Mail, this wasn’t the only time the Bidens dodged the former Royals. Jill Biden reportedly declined an invite to the Prince’s Invictus Games to not make things awkward with the rest of the Royal Family.

Y’know, the ones who actually do things… kind of.

It’ll be interesting to see where Harry and Meghan go from here. It sure seems like their plans to become big names in American entertainment and politics are floundering in a big way.

They must not have accounted for the fact that everyone here hates them as much as our pals in the UK do.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle