Priceless Reaction to Trans Activist Saying It’s ‘Offensive’ To Claim Men Are ‘Stronger’ And ‘Taller’ Than Women

The transgender activist community continues to move further away from biological reality, and one woman’s reaction sums up how most people feel about it.

Recently, one activist spoke out against a proposed piece of legislation in Kansas. The bill, called SB 180, would essentially set aside spaces exclusively for biological females.

That would necessarily mean that transgender women, biological males, would not be covered. Part of the justification for the legislation is the inarguable reality that there are biological differences between the two sexes.

For the trans activist community, however, acknowledging immutable differences between males and females is apparently “offensive.”

One critic said during public commentary, “I testify in opposition of SB 180. SB 180 talks about how there’s differences in biological sexes between men and women, and how men are stronger and taller. I find that incredibly offensive.”

The best part of the clip is undoubtedly the woman on the left of the screen reacting to hearing that it’s “offensive” to acknowledge reality.

Of course there are biological differences between men and women. And this woman’s reaction is exactly how virtually everyone would react when listening with someone so disconnected from biology.

This kind of delusion is exactly why “journalists” are attacking the New York Times for their coverage of trans issues.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Transgender Activists Offended by Reality

The institutional woke takeover has led to culture privileging “lived experience” over objective science.

This person exemplifies how individuals believe that taking “offense” should supersede acknowledging physical differences.

It’s much the same mentality that leads to the unjustified criticism of J.K. Rowling. So much so that even major media outlets have been willing to come to her defense.

The reaction by the women in the video is how virtually everyone in humanity would have reacted until just a few years ago. But that’s how quickly the tide can turn as trans activists are given license to prioritize their demands over biological and preserving language.